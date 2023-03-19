Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Black Hills from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Black Hills from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Black Hills from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Hills presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.29.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $61.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.57. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $80.95.

Black Hills Dividend Announcement

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 62.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Hills

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 0.6% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Black Hills by 10.8% during the third quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 10,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Black Hills by 14.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

About Black Hills

(Get Rating)

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.