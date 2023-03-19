Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Berkshire Hills Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $24.42 on Thursday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.04 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $137.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Nitin J. Mhatre bought 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $96,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,446.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,653,470 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $49,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,547 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 11,967 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 576,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $17,244,000 after purchasing an additional 30,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,809,000. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc The firm offers deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.