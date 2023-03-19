Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Saul Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.
Saul Centers Stock Performance
Shares of BFS opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $56.22.
Saul Centers Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saul Centers (BFS)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.