Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Saul Centers from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James lowered Saul Centers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Get Saul Centers alerts:

Saul Centers Stock Performance

Shares of BFS opened at $36.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $865.30 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.16. Saul Centers has a 52 week low of $35.63 and a 52 week high of $56.22.

Saul Centers Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Saul Centers by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. 45.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Saul Centers

(Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the following segments: Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties. The Shopping Centers segment consists of community and neighbourhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Saul Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saul Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.