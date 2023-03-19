StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Biglari (NYSE:BH)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Biglari Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BH opened at $171.24 on Thursday. Biglari has a 52 week low of $113.76 and a 52 week high of $184.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biglari

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Biglari by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Biglari by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Biglari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Biglari by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings, Inc engages in diverse business such as property and casualty insurance, media and licensing, restaurants, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Restaurant Operations, Insurance, Southern Oil, and Maxim. The Restaurant Operations segment operations include Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin.

