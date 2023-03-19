B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge downgraded shares of B&G Foods from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.70.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $14.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 3.75. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $29.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.40 and a beta of 0.44.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.17. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $623.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -506.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at B&G Foods

In other B&G Foods news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGS. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 348.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 1,675.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 63.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

See Also

