Bunge (NYSE:BG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BG. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Bunge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

Bunge Trading Down 4.8 %

NYSE BG opened at $92.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.92. Bunge has a one year low of $80.41 and a one year high of $128.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bunge

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bunge during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bunge by 124.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,642,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 1,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after purchasing an additional 664,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

