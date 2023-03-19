Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) PT Raised to $50.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Smartsheet from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Smartsheet to $45.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet Price Performance

NYSE SMAR opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $58.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.54.

Insider Activity at Smartsheet

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $98,767.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,535 shares in the company, valued at $424,021.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Smartsheet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,816,000 after acquiring an additional 211,997 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Smartsheet by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Smartsheet by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter worth about $2,336,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smartsheet

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.