FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $5.08 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $5.68.

Separately, UBS Group raised FinVolution Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

FINV stock opened at $3.74 on Wednesday. FinVolution Group has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 5.61%. This is an increase from FinVolution Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.21. FinVolution Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its position in shares of FinVolution Group by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 29,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 85,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

