Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.
Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.59. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.
About Custom Truck One Source
Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.
