Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their outperform rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Custom Truck One Source’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Custom Truck One Source to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

Custom Truck One Source Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NYSE CTOS opened at $6.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.59. Custom Truck One Source has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

Institutional Trading of Custom Truck One Source

About Custom Truck One Source

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTOS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 214.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 36.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 41,447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 409.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 23,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Custom Truck One Source by 17.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

