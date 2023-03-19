Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REUN. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, November 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Get Reunion Neuroscience alerts:

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance

REUN stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Reunion Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Institutional Trading of Reunion Neuroscience

Reunion Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:REUN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reunion Neuroscience will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reunion Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reunion Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.