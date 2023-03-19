Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUNGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on REUN. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, November 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Reunion Neuroscience Stock Performance

REUN stock opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. Reunion Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUNGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reunion Neuroscience will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Reunion Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reunion Neuroscience during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

