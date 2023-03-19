Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.57.

BFAM stock opened at $77.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88 and a beta of 1.21. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $54.19 and a twelve month high of $140.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a 200-day moving average of $69.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 52.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

