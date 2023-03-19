Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 35,626 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 35,626 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Newmont were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4,664.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the third quarter worth $34,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 56.7% in the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 222.6% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of NEM opened at $48.17 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.21.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Articles

