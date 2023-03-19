Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,316,000 after acquiring an additional 320,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 208.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after buying an additional 286,841 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 51.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,132,000 after buying an additional 218,711 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 168.5% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,848,000 after buying an additional 185,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $20,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:CLH opened at $134.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.56 and a 52-week high of $140.69.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clean Harbors

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Clean Harbors news, Director John T. Preston sold 3,750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $505,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,882.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,296 shares of company stock worth $3,987,096. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

