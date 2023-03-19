Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys 309 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 160.9% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV opened at $178.81 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.02 and a fifty-two week high of $213.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.18.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

