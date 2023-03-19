Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Buys New Shares in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $62.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $57.03 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.38.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

