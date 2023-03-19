Symmetry Partners LLC Invests $213,000 in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 942.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 75.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2,787.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 64.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 884 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $57,787.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,417 shares in the company, valued at $615,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 1,036 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total transaction of $69,816.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,162,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,333,866.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,551 shares of company stock worth $3,076,855. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CBSH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.48 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Shares of Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.83 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.15.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $391.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.61 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.06%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

See Also

