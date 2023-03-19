SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $517,952.61 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 41,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $517,952.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,260,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,861,421.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.4 %

SKYT stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 26.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

