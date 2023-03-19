SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Director Sells $517,952.61 in Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 41,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $517,952.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,260,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,861,421.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SkyWater Technology Stock Down 6.4 %
SKYT stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.57 million, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 4.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.59 and a 200-day moving average of $9.72. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.95.
SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $65.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.60 million. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 96.28% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.40.
SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.
