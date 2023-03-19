3,894 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Aflac by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Aflac by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL opened at $61.29 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aflac from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Aflac from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.75.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 19,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,357,314.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,395.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

