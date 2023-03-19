804 Shares in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 804 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 41.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,446 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.6% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 19,589 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cooper Companies news, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,283.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cooper Companies news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total value of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Warner III sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.53, for a total value of $414,084.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $341.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.47. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $429.89. The company has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.60.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Articles

