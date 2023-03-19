Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 3,560 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 163.9% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth $44,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 30.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,019 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

Shares of HOLX opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.06. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

