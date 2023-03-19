Wedmont Private Capital Purchases New Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 43,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,501,000 after buying an additional 6,193 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,755,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,312,000 after buying an additional 12,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.6 %

ROP opened at $425.66 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $488.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $431.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $416.31.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 80.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.683 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,701,131.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total value of $2,217,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,048 shares in the company, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

