Wedmont Private Capital Acquires Shares of 5,692 The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Mosaic by 1.0% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of MOS opened at $43.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $40.29 and a 1-year high of $79.28.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

