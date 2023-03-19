Yousif Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,415 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the 3rd quarter worth about $691,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 109.9% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 59,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 46.6% in the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 19,626 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $138.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 13.85%. TE Connectivity’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

