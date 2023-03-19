Yousif Capital Management LLC Sells 870 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $5,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 4,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on AECOM from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised AECOM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.43.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $82.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. AECOM has a 12 month low of $60.74 and a 12 month high of $92.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.70.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AECOM

In other news, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total transaction of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,128.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AECOM news, President Lara Poloni sold 6,498 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $539,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,351 shares in the company, valued at $6,095,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Battley sold 2,800 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $235,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Profile

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Further Reading

