Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1,207.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 123,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,600 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $4,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in CubeSmart by 669.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.82 and a 12 month high of $54.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.52. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 151.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CUBE. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

