MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 187 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 187 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 112.4% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Lagoda Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.25.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $155.10 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.33 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.14. The company has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72 and a beta of 1.08.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,995.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,647 shares in the company, valued at $8,086,999.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

