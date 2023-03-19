Yousif Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,918 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 155.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Equity Residential stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.91. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $57.38 and a twelve month high of $94.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a $0.6625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 121.36%.

About Equity Residential

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.