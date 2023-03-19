MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,681,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lucid Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,179,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,674,000 after buying an additional 1,022,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,952,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000,000 after buying an additional 129,252 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lucid Group by 888.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,821,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,297,000 after buying an additional 6,131,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Lucid Group by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,296,000 after buying an additional 807,821 shares in the last quarter.

Lucid Group Price Performance

LCID stock opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lucid Group, Inc. has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $28.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Lucid Group

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LCID. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lucid Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, R. F. Lafferty reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

In other news, Director Public Investment Fund acquired 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $915,411,411.72. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100,965,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,758,308,357.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

