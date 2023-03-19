MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the third quarter worth about $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 17.9% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in OFS Credit in the second quarter worth about $148,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OFS Credit by 34.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 5.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.19% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Stock Down 1.1 %
OFS Credit stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.16. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.
OFS Credit Dividend Announcement
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
