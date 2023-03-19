StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$12.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $8.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.94.

NYSE SAND opened at $5.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.41 and a 200 day moving average of $5.35. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0147 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

