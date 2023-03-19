Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Shares of Reed’s stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73. Reed’s has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.58.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed’s, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated beverages. Its product lines include Reed’s Ginger Brews, Virgil’s Root Beer, and Flying Caldron Butterscotch Beer. The company was founded by Christopher J. Reed in June 1987 and is headquartered in Norwalk, CT.

