Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Taseko Mines Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:TGB opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.41.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

About Taseko Mines

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in the Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.