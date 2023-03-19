StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Palatin Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %
Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $13.00.
Palatin Technologies Company Profile
