StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of Palatin Technologies stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

