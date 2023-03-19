Yousif Capital Management LLC Buys 24,017 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 67.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $59.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.35. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OKE. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

