iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $6,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $112,281,000.

Shares of MCHI opened at $47.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.90. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $57.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.50.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

