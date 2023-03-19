Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $5,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,908,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,213,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,154 shares in the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,031,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,009,000 after purchasing an additional 122,978 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after purchasing an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,055,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,973,000 after purchasing an additional 649,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $136.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.81. The company has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.41 and a 1-year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.64.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management and Franchise segment operates hotels of third-party owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.