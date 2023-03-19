IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,306,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,283 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 11,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $471.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.20. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.75.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

