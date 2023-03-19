Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 12,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Microchip Technology stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $87.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.58.

About Microchip Technology

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Featured Articles

