American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $5,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on American Financial Group from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Financial Group from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.75.

American Financial Group Price Performance

AFG stock opened at $116.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. American Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.85 and a fifty-two week high of $152.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.04. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Financial Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Financial Group

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.62, for a total value of $740,070.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,929,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. Its Property and Casualty Insurance Products include Property and Transportation, Specialty Casualty, and Specialty Financial.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.