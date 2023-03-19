Yousif Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FANG. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.45.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $275,563.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.35. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.03. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.71 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 45.48% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 22.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.58%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

