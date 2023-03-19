WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $5,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 142.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.38. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.69.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.