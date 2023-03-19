L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.
L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %
L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $195.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.73 and a 12 month high of $264.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 83.36%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.
L3Harris Technologies Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.
