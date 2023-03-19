Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

UNTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Unity Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Unity Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

UNTY stock opened at $23.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $248.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 35.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In related news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $96,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 3,940 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $96,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,202. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 15,500 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $420,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,844.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,907 shares of company stock valued at $928,355. 32.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Bancorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in Unity Bancorp by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 950,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,990,000 after buying an additional 56,625 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 45.0% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 481,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 149,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Unity Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 290,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,821,000 after buying an additional 45,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans.

Featured Articles

