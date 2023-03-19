Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.50.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $11.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.34. Viking Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $11.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,353 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,272,000 after acquiring an additional 30,613 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company was founded by Brian Lian and Michael A. Dinerman on September 24, 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.