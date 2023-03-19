United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Performance

Shares of UNFI opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

