Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.25.

Shares of URBN opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.48. Urban Outfitters has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.08.

In other Urban Outfitters news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total value of $244,608.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $1,145,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $64,408.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 9,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.96, for a total transaction of $244,608.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of URBN. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 29.4% during the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,194,907 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,400 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,217,724 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after acquiring an additional 858,886 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 16.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,807,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $114,124,000 after acquiring an additional 830,302 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 930,286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $22,187,000 after acquiring an additional 526,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 656,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 448,964 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

