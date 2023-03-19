Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) CFO Sells $165,710.00 in Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) CFO John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.71, for a total value of $165,710.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,724.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Sakys also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, John Sakys sold 400 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total value of $67,988.00.

On Thursday, February 9th, John Sakys sold 1,000 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.27, for a total value of $184,270.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, John Sakys sold 2,100 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.19, for a total value of $441,399.00.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Down 2.0 %

MLAB opened at $165.48 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.21 and a fifty-two week high of $268.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $885.32 million, a P/E ratio of -570.60 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.47 and a 200-day moving average of $165.80.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -220.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 86,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 808.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,835,000 after purchasing an additional 234,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

