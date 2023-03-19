Reza Zadno Sells 5,335 Shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) CEO Reza Zadno sold 5,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $169,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,385.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $52.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.26 and its 200-day moving average is $40.43.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth approximately $258,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $2,073,000. Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter worth $333,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 71.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 158,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 65,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth $744,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
