Insider Selling: Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) EVP Sells $188,341.30 in Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI – Get Rating) EVP Lee M. Neumann sold 13,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $188,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,449.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Agiliti Stock Performance

Agiliti stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.14, a P/E/G ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.40. Agiliti, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Agiliti from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agiliti

About Agiliti

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGTI. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agiliti by 3,037.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,164,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,930,000 after buying an additional 4,032,202 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth $18,815,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,466,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,145,000 after acquiring an additional 500,541 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 3rd quarter worth $6,706,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agiliti by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,577,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,660,000 after acquiring an additional 418,945 shares during the last quarter.

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

