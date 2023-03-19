Erin Mcsweeney Sells 10,000 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

FLEX stock opened at $20.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Flex by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,729,000 after buying an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,769,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at $103,178,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 101.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,122,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,380,000 after buying an additional 3,088,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flex by 156.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,047,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,319,000 after buying an additional 3,081,799 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

